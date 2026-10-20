'Kim Won-hyo's wife' Shim Jin-hwa speaks her mind to her mother-in-law: 'When she asks us to buy her something, I tell her to hold off'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa revealed that her mother-in-law has an unusual personality.

On the 20th, a video from the 'New Woman' episode featuring Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo was released on the 'Rolling Thunder' YouTube channel.

While talking about her family, Shim Jin-hwa mentioned her mother-in-law, saying, "My mother-in-law is different from other mothers-in-law. What really surprised me at first was that she put herself ahead of her son." In other words, she was unlike the typical parents who devote themselves to their children.

Shim Jin-hwa said, "My mother-in-law thinks she is more important. That really surprised me. When she calls us and asks us to buy her something, I say, 'Now we have to buy something for my mom too, so please hold off this time.' Then she says, 'Okay.' She's really cool." She said she had never had any conflict with her mother-in-law.

Shim Jin-hwa also laughed as she said, "We were going to take a trip to Bali with Wonhyo, but then a good event opportunity came up for him, so we had to cancel. But the hotel couldn't be canceled, so I decided to go on the trip with my mom. When I told my mother-in-law, she said, 'You could go with me, so why go with your mom?' I said, 'You like Wonhyo more than me too, don't you?' Then she said, 'Okay.'"

Shim Jin-hwa added, "Even when it's something that could be sensitive, if I speak honestly to my mother-in-law, she says, 'Okay.' She's totally cool."

Meanwhile, Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo married in 2011.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.