Yoo Jae-suk Explains First Recording Cancellation Since His Debut: “Not Seriously Ill, Just Severe Cold Symptoms” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk addressed speculation about health problems surrounding the recording cancellation and apologized to the guests and viewers.

Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin appeared on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show “Whenever Possible,” which aired at 9 p.m. on the 20th.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk saw Yoo Yeon-seok, who had cut his hair short, and, feeling guilty, asked, “Did you cut it because of me?” Yoo Yeon-seok said, “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe our hyung was sick.”

This was because Yoo Jae-suk had recently canceled a recording of “Whenever Possible” on the day of filming due to health problems. It was the first time this had happened since his debut. He had been scheduled to film with Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin that day.

Yoo Jae-suk also apologized to Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin, who appeared as guests that day. He continued, “I’m sorry to the people who sent in requests, too. An article came out saying I had collapsed, so you may think I have a serious illness, but that’s not the case. My throat was very swollen because of a cold. Fortunately, after I got a shot, the swelling went down right away. In the afternoon, I asked the production team, ‘Can we record again?’ and they said no. Thank you for worrying about me, and I’m sorry.”

When Yoo Jae-suk apologized again, Shin Seung-ho shared what he had really thought, saying, “The three of us thought it was a hidden-camera prank,” which drew laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.