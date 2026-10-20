LOVEONE to end activities just two years after debut... “Saying goodbye with a final event in November”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Girl group LOVEONE (LOVEONE) will officially conclude its activities as of November 7.

On the 20th, LOVEONE’s agency, Chorokbyeol Entertainment, announced on its official social media account, “With LOVEONE’s exclusive contract with the agency expiring in November 2026, the group will officially end its activities after the event on November 7, which will be its last.”

The agency expressed its gratitude to the members, saying, “The LOVEONE members have approached every activity with greater diligence and responsibility than anyone else, and have done their best, trusting and relying on one another even in difficult moments.”

It added, “Although our journey together under the name LOVEONE is coming to an end, we will sincerely support the members as they now pursue new dreams on their own paths.”

The agency also expressed its gratitude to fans. It said, “The greatest source of strength that has enabled LOVEONE to continue its activities until now has been all of you, our fans, who have always been by the group’s side, sending love and support,” adding, “Thanks to your warm love and support, every moment of LOVEONE has been able to shine brighter and become even more special.”

It went on to say, “We hope the final event on November 7 will remain a beautiful and warm memory for both the members and all the fans,” and added, “We ask that you continue to send the LOVEONE members your unwavering love and support as they take on new challenges on their respective paths.”

LOVEONE will thus bring its group activities to a close with its final event, scheduled for November 7. However, no specific details have been announced about the members’ future plans for individual activities.

LOVEONE is a multinational girl group that debuted with its first single, “FUNNY HONEY,” on November 22, 2024. The group initially debuted as a five-member act, but continued as a four-member group—Yusom, Yume, Ayeon, and Yuna—after Chaei left the team last July.

Since its debut, the group has released songs including “Drama Queen” and “LOVE HIGH,” and continued its activities with the release of the single “UNICA” last April. However, by announcing the end of its activities about two years after debut, it has left fans disappointed.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.