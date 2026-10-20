Rapper from 'Show Me the Money' Who Once Called for Cannabis Legalization Faces Trial on Cannabis Use Charges

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A famous rapper who appeared on the hip-hop competition program 'Show Me The Money' has been indicted on charges of buying and using cannabis.

According to the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on the 20th, rapper A, a man in his 40s suspected of violating the Narcotics Control Act, was indicted without detention on the 16th.

A is suspected of buying and using cannabis and cannabis-infused jelly from B, a male drug dealer in his 30s, last November. Investigators believe A also bought cannabis through another dealer in August this year.

The case came to light during the investigation into B, a drug dealer.

Earlier, the Joint Government Investigation Headquarters for Drug Crimes at the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office found that B had grown cannabis several times and made cannabis-infused jelly at his residence from August 2024 through June this year.

After indicting B while he was in custody in July, the joint investigation headquarters found evidence that buyers, including A, had purchased and used cannabis as it traced additional offenses. Another cannabis user besides A was also sent to trial on the 19th.

A has drawn particular attention as someone who is known to have called for cannabis legalization several times in public. Having openly voiced his views on legalization, he now faces trial on allegations that he purchased and used cannabis.

A was reportedly a famous rapper who made a name for himself by appearing on 'Show Me The Money,' but his specific identity has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Suwon Regional Serious Crime Investigation Office, which took over the case involving B's additional offenses, plans to continue its investigation, including by checking whether there are more buyers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.