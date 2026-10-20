“I’m not confident—I’m not confident I can lose”: How Lee Sedol’s famous line came about... “Something he said to a reporter in private”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Go player Lee Sedol revealed how his famous line, “I’m not confident. Not confident I can lose,” came about.

Lee Sedol appeared alongside actor Heo Seong-tae on the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on the 20th.

That day, he said, “The line ‘I’m not confident. Not confident I can lose’ was something I said,” confirming that he was the person behind the remark.

Lee Sedol recalled an incident from before a professional Go tournament final, saying, “It wasn’t something I said in an official setting.”

He explained that when a reporter asked him at the time, “Will it be over tomorrow?”, he replied, “I’m not confident. Not confident I can lose.”

Kim Sook was surprised when she heard this, asking, “So that’s where it came from?” The cast was intrigued by the story that the widely repeated line originated in a conversation with a reporter, not an official interview.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.