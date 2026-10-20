Lee Jun-young Quickly Puts ‘M-Shaped Hair Loss’ Rumors to Rest, Revealing a Dense Hairline While on Leave

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Jun-young, who is serving in the military, put to rest unexpected hair-loss rumors that had set the internet abuzz with a single mirror selfie taken while on leave.

On the 20th, Lee Jun-young posted a photo showing how he was spending his leave during military service, along with the brief caption “Leave,” on his social media.

In the released photo, Lee Jun-young is dressed in military workout clothes, standing in front of a mirror and taking a selfie with his phone in hand.

Despite his short haircut, he showed off well-defined features and a more rugged air. What immediately caught people’s attention, however, was his hairline.

Earlier, photos of Lee Jun-young onstage at a military event spread through online communities, prompting an unexpected “M-shaped hair loss” rumor.

At the time, his forehead was clearly exposed, prompting some netizens to voice concern, asking, “Could he be experiencing hair loss?”

But the hairline seen in his vacation selfie was dense and clearly defined, with no gaps. The episode, sparked by the angle, lighting and sweat, was naturally put to rest with a single photo and no particular explanation.

Lee Jun-young enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the Army on July 21. Before enlisting, he drew attention by leaving fans a handwritten letter, saying, “I wondered where to begin the story,” and, “I’ll do well and come back as myself.”

Even while he is serving in the military, the tvN drama “Four Hands” and JTBC’s “Suddenly Intern,” both filmed before his enlistment, are airing one after another, keeping him in the spotlight without a break.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.