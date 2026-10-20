Yoo Jae-suk bristles at Lee Kwang-soo’s 5,000-won Bubble subscription fee: “When lunch costs 10,000 won a meal” (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk bristled at the 5,000-won subscription fee for Bubble, the fan communication platform used by actor Lee Kwang-soo.

Actors Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin appeared on the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, which aired at 9 p.m. on the 20th.

While taking a break at a cafe, Yoo Jae-suk mentioned the high cost of living, saying, “These days, a single lunch costs 10,000 or 12,000 won.” Yoo Yeon-seok nodded and agreed, “There are hardly any under 10,000 won.”

Yoo Jae-suk suddenly bristled, making everyone laugh as he asked, “But Kwang-soo charges 5,000 won for Bubble?” Yoo Yeon-seok said, “Kwang-soo isn’t the one who gets that money.”

Shin Seung-ho drew more laughs, saying, “I joined Bubble to communicate with my fans too, but notifications from Kwang-soo keep popping up. I checked ‘Don’t show again,’ but they keep appearing.”

Meanwhile, since starting Bubble recently, Kwang-soo has attracted attention for communicating more actively than anyone else, constantly messaging fans and sharing his daily life.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.