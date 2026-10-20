A2O LITE takes No. 1 on 'The Show' just 7 days after debut... “Hit No. 1 despite selling 0 albums”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Girl group A2O LITE (A2O Light) took first place on a music show just one week after debuting.

A2O LITE (Young, Oa, Ayun, Aiching, Himeki, Lada, Siri, Bora and Merci) took first place with its debut digital single 'NEON' (Nion) on SBS Life's music program 'The Show,' which aired on the 20th.

A2O LITE, which officially debuted on the 13th with the release of 'NEON' on online music platforms at home and abroad, added a music-show No. 1 to its record just one week later. The achievement is especially notable because the group took first place on the strength of 'NEON's overwhelming streaming power, despite having no album sales.

That day, A2O LITE delivered steady live vocals both during its main performance and at the encore after taking first place. The group's solid skills, including its flawless handling of high notes, captivated global viewers once again.

A2O LITE's 'NEON' has ranked No. 1 on Melon's TOP100 chart for six consecutive days since October 15. It has also topped Spotify's Korea chart and YouTube Music's music video chart, showing strength on major domestic music platforms.

The group has also achieved notable results on global charts. After reaching No. 4 on Apple Music's 'Today's TOP 100: Global' chart, it went on to top Apple Music's Top Singles charts in six regions and QQ Music's charts for new songs, popular songs and music videos in China, extending its global success.

In particular, the paired choreography in the intro of 'NEON' has drawn attention as it is reinterpreted in a variety of parodies and AI-generated composite videos, particularly on social media. As derivative creative content featuring famous figures and characters continues to appear, online content that the public takes part in and recreates is naturally going viral.

A2O LITE is set to continue its active debut promotions on music shows this week alongside A2O SOUL.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.