Lee Sedol, with 10 billion won in career prize money, says after retiring... “Being unemployed is the hardest”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Former professional Go player Lee Sedol opened up about the challenges of daily life after retiring.

As his impressive results at international tournaments and cumulative prize winnings drew attention, he said, “Life as an unemployed person isn’t easy.”

Lee Sedol appeared alongside actor Heo Seong-tae on the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on the 20th.

On the show, Song Eun-i said Lee Sedol had won major international tournaments 14 times and that his cumulative prize money was about 10 billion won.

Asked about the exact amount, Lee Sedol replied, “I don’t know either. I can’t keep track of all of it.”

He also talked about life after retiring as a professional Go player in 2019.

Lee Sedol said, “I’ve basically been unemployed for quite a while,” adding, “Being unemployed is really hard. Life as an unemployed person is the toughest.”

He also mentioned how his feel for the game had changed while taking a break from Go.

“For about the first two years, I thought it made no difference whether I retired or not, but after that, I think it’s true that my feel for the game definitely started to decline,” he said.

He also recalled playing against artificial intelligence (AI). Lee Sedol said he lost despite starting with a few stones already on the board because the difference in skill was so great, adding, “I was really angry.”

He added that he later managed to win by playing with a 20-second time limit for the AI and no time limit for himself.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.