Kim Won-hyo ♥ Shim Jin-hwa: “We both went around naked as newlyweds and ate naked”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian couple Kim Won-hyo and Shim Jin-hwa surprised viewers by revealing that they live naked at home.

On the 20th, a “New Woman” video featuring Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo was released on the Rolling Thunder YouTube channel.

The entertainment industry’s quintessential “lovebird couple,” Kim Won-hyo and Shim Jin-hwa, drew laughs when the topic of their relationship came up. Instead of answering directly, they said things like, “We used to smash all the tempered glass,” and “We replaced the tempered glass on the dining table twice. That’s how it was when we were newlyweds.”

Shim Jin-hwa recommended marriage, saying, “It’s so nice to have someone on my side.” The two said their relationship was even sweeter because they married after just six months of dating.

Shim Jin-hwa went on to reveal, “I thought my husband was a gentleman, but the most shocking thing after we got married was that he would take his clothes off when he got home. He doesn’t wear clothes at home. We lived naked.”

Cho Hye-ryeon was surprised and asked, “You eat with your clothes off?” Shim Jin-hwa replied, “Yes. At first, I really couldn’t get used to it, but my husband wanted me to take my clothes off too. We just took them off and both walked around naked.”

Kim Won-hyo made everyone burst into laughter, saying, “We’re the only ones at home, so why wear anything? If she’s wearing clothes, I have to take them off her. She’s going to take them off anyway, isn’t she?”

Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo married in 2011.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.