Pungja beside Han Hye-jin: Is this the effect of losing 32 kg?... A surprising twist as her face is 'the same size' as the top model's

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Pungja shared a camping photo with model Han Hye-jin.

Pungja, who drew attention with news of her 32-kg weight loss, also caught people’s eye with her face size as she sat alongside Han Hye-jin.

On the 20th, Pungja posted a photo with Han Hye-jin on social media.

In the photo, the two are sitting in chairs at a campsite amid autumn foliage, enjoying a relaxed moment. A table and camping gear sit between them, and vehicles and a campfire can be seen nearby.

In particular, the sight of Pungja and Han Hye-jin sitting side by side drew attention.

The composition, which made the face sizes of Pungja, who recently revealed she had lost 32 kg, and top model Han Hye-jin look similar, drew unexpected interest.

Netizens reacted with comments such as, “Her face is the same size as a top model’s?”, “The weight loss really did the trick,” and “Did she lose all the fat in her face?”

Last May, Pungja appeared on Han Hye-jin’s YouTube channel and revealed that she had lost a total of 32 kg.

At the time, she cited Han Hye-jin as having the physique she wanted and said, “I’ll catch up with Han Hye-jin,” drawing laughs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.