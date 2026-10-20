Kang Shin-il’s wife Oh Su-mi stuns with her ageless beauty... “I pursued her relentlessly until we got married”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kang Shin-il revealed the love story of how he went from a first meeting with his wife Oh Su-mi marked by their completely opposite impressions to eventually marrying her.

The couple Kang Shin-il and Oh Su-mi, who have been married for 37 years, joined the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 20th.

When Kang Shin-il’s wife, Oh Su-mi, appeared that day, Lee Ji-hye admired her beauty, saying, “You’re beautiful.” The couple married in 1990 and have three daughters.

But from the outset, the two had completely opposite impressions of their first meeting. Kang Shin-il decided to marry her as soon as he saw her, but Oh Su-mi, for her part, wasn’t attracted to him at all. Recalling their first meeting, Oh Su-mi candidly said, “He was boring. He had a thick beard and long hair. He was a man who made no effort with his appearance, and his small, slanted eyes made him look fierce.”

She went on to say, “He really wasn’t my type. I liked eyes like a deer’s. From head to toe, there wasn’t a single thing about him I liked,” making everyone laugh.

Oh Su-mi even revealed that she deliberately tried to get him to break up with her because she was worried he would be hurt. She explained, “He seemed old-fashioned and inexperienced at dating. I thought I’d meet him just that day and never see him again, but I thought that if I rejected him, he might not have the courage to meet another woman. So I decided to make him reject me. For three hours, I kept thinking about how to make that man dislike me and deliberately babbled away by myself like a ditz.”

But Kang Shin-il felt the exact opposite. He confessed, “I thought I was incredibly lucky to be sitting across from such a beautiful woman. From our very first meeting, I thought it would be nice to live with her.”

He added, “I’m not good at talking, but my wife spoke cheerfully and had a bright presence. I felt she had something I didn’t.” He continued, “I pursued her relentlessly after that, and eventually we got married.”

Kang Shin-il said the secret to winning his wife over was his persistent phone courtship, which went on for a month. After finding the work phone number of Oh Su-mi, who was then a piano academy instructor, Kang Shin-il reportedly called the academy every day.

Kang Shin-il recalled, “I went to the theater and called the academy. I told her I was thinking of her and said, ‘I hope you have a good day today, too.’ I kept calling regularly like that for about a month.”

He added, “I don’t know whether one day I called late or didn’t call at all, but later I heard that my wife had started waiting for my calls.”

The show also revealed the polar-opposite daily life of the couple: Kang Shin-il is an “extreme introvert” who is excessively taciturn, while his wife is an “extreme extrovert,” a “too-much talker” who talks up a storm nonstop, 24 hours a day.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.