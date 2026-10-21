Kang Shin-il diagnosed with liver cancer at 47... “Deep in debt, filming in an abdominal binder just two weeks after surgery”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kang Shin-il opened up about returning to the set just two weeks after surgery, despite being diagnosed with liver cancer at 47.

On the 20th, the couple Kang Shin-il and Oh Su-mi, who have been married for 37 years, appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” and recalled the difficult time they went through when he battled liver cancer.

That day, Kang Shin-il said he faced the major ordeal of liver cancer five years after entering the film industry, following many years with a theater company. At the time, he was 47 and supporting his family as the breadwinner while raising three children.

His wife, Oh Su-mi, said, “A blood test at the time showed abnormal results, and he was advised to get a CT scan, but he put it off because he had a performance scheduled.” Since his career as an actor had only just begun to take off, it was difficult for him to stop working.

Kang Shin-il eventually underwent surgery a month later. But just two weeks after the operation, he returned to a drama set. He revealed that he “filmed SBS’s drama ‘Golden Bride’ wearing an abdominal binder,” astonishing viewers.

His sense of responsibility toward his family was the main reason he pushed himself to keep working. Kang Shin-il confessed, “I was under financial strain because debts had piled up over many years since we got married.” He explained, “Wanting to pay off the debt as soon as possible, I spent five or six years filming movies nonstop, and even with a busy schedule, I didn’t give up the theater stage.”

Her husband’s liver cancer diagnosis came as a major shock to Oh Su-mi as well. At the time, their youngest daughter was only in first grade. Before surgery, Kang Shin-il reassured his wife, saying, “I’ll get through the surgery and recover fully. I have a lot to do.”

But Oh Su-mi shared the youngest daughter’s unexpected reaction. She said, “When we told our three daughters about their dad’s surgery, only our youngest cried.” She added that the youngest had said, “Then what are we going to live on?” The sweet story made viewers laugh.

Kang Shin-il is a veteran actor who spent many years on the theater stage before expanding into film and television, making a strong impression in a wide range of works. That day, he and his wife, Oh Su-mi, shared the story of their lives as a couple married for 37 years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.