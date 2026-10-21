Cho Hye-ryeon bluntly tells Kim Soo-yong, whose 45 billion won in stock trades yielded a 100 million won profit: “You’d be better off working at a gimbap shop instead”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Reports have emerged that broadcaster Kim Soo-yong made a 100 million won profit through short-term stock trading.

On the 20th, broadcaster Cho Hye-ryeon appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel Money in the Trap, where she talked about stock investing with host Seo Dong-ju.

Cho Hye-ryeon shared her experiences with stock investing that day and stressed the importance of long-term investing. In particular, when the conversation turned to short-term trading, which involves frequently buying and selling stocks, she mentioned fellow broadcaster Kim Soo-yong, drawing attention.

Cho began, “I saw a recent article saying Kim Soo-yong had traded tens of billions of won.” She continued, “But apparently he made 100 million won,” drawing laughs. Seo Dong-ju joked, “So most of the trading volume came from Mr. Kim.”

Cho had the room in stitches when she said, “I heard he did a ton of short-term trading, going back and forth between gains and losses before making 100 million won,” and added, “He’d be better off working part-time at a gimbap shop instead.”

Seo Dong-ju, by contrast, viewed Kim Soo-yong’s investment performance positively. Seo said, “That’s actually pretty admirable. If you do that much short-term trading, you usually lose money. The fact that he at least made 100 million won means he’s quite skilled, in his own way.”

Cho joked, “That guy probably lost money elsewhere too, since he has other businesses and all.”

Cho also shared an update on her stock investments that day. Speaking about the stocks she held, she said, “I’m not in the red yet. That said, I’m not that far in the black either. I bought a little when it was cheap, then bought a lot at higher prices.”

In particular, when it was noted that buying more could have raised her average purchase price, she drew laughs by saying, “I didn’t have the money. It was a good thing I didn’t have money when I was going to buy.”

Cho also cautioned against borrowing money to invest in stocks, stressing, “It’s absolutely true that you should invest with money to spare. You shouldn’t borrow to do it.” She added, “If you’ve bought something decent among blue-chip stocks, I hope you’ll leave it alone until 2030,” sharing her thoughts on long-term investing.

Kim Soo-yong previously drew attention when he personally revealed his stock account on the Netflix variety show “Retail Investor Kim Won-hoon: The World of Stocks,” released last September.

According to the transaction records revealed at the time, Kim bought stocks worth 21.1 billion won and sold stocks worth 23.9 billion won over roughly six years, from July 2020 to July 2026. His cumulative trading volume alone reached about 45 billion won, but his actual realized profit came to approximately 112.15 million won.

Kim, who said he began investing in stocks in 1999, said he sticks to a short-term-trading-focused approach. He also shared his personal investment rule, saying that when stock prices fall, he closes out his positions within a week: “If it doesn’t work out, you have to sell right away.”

Kim had also previously addressed rumors that he made a fortune from stock investments, explaining, “I just got out of positions I’d lost money on as soon as they turned profitable,” and clarifying that he had not made a huge profit.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.