“Is she really a mom of two?” Park Shin-hye shows up at baseball stadium a month after giving birth, stunning fans with her youthful looks

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Park Shin-hye shared an update after giving birth to her second child.

On the 20th, Park Shin-hye posted several photos on her social media.

In the photos, Park Shin-hye is seen at Seoul’s Jamsil Baseball Stadium, where Game 3 of the semi-playoffs between the KIA Tigers and LG Twins was held. Known as a passionate KIA Tigers fan, Park went to the stadium in person that day to show her support.

In the game, the KIA Tigers, whom Park Shin-hye was cheering for, defeated the LG Twins and clinched a place in the playoffs for the first time in 23 years. “I’m so proud of myself for going to the game in person. My win rate when I watch in person—wow~” and “It was so much fun,” she wrote, showing her winning-charm side.

She also drew attention by showing off her still youthful looks, even though it had been only a month since she gave birth.

Park Shin-hye debuted in 2003 in the music video for singer Lee Seung-hwan’s “Flower.” She has built an impressive body of work, appearing in dramas including Stairway to Heaven, You’re Beautiful, The Heirs and Pinocchio, as well as the film Miracle in Cell No. 7.

She married actor Choi Tae-joon, who is one year her junior, in 2022 and gave birth to a son in May of that year. Last September, she welcomed her second child, a daughter, becoming a mother of two.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.