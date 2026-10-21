Lee Min-jung, wife of Lee Byung-hun, is skin and bones despite eating five meals a day... “I eat late-night snacks, but I don’t binge”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung shared her usual eating habits.

On the 20th, a video titled “Lee Min-jung’s Recommended Care Methods for Each Age Group *The Procedures Causing a Stir Among Actresses These Days” was posted on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel, “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

That day, a member of the production team asked Lee Min-jung for her tips on maintaining her figure, saying, “You’re really thin.” Lee replied modestly, “I’m not thin, though? You must not have seen anyone who’s really thin.”

When a member of the production team said, “It seems like you don’t eat very much,” Lee Min-jung replied, “That’s right. What I hate most in the world is eating until my stomach feels like it’s going to burst and then being unable to eat my next meal or a snack. I’ve been that way since I was little. My dad is like that.”

She also revealed that she eats five meals a day. “When I get a little hungry, I have a little sandwich and then eat dinner. I eat five meals, but I think the total amount is about the same as other people’s three meals,” she said. She added, “I don’t hold out until I’m starving to death, either. They say that if I eat when I’m in that state and feel my blood sugar rising, I’ll gain weight. I do eat late-night snacks, but I don’t binge.”

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.