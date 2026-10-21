“My husband caught on”... Choi Jun-hee, daughter of late Choi Jin-sil, reveals why she keeps getting plastic surgery

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Influencer Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, revealed why she continues to get plastic surgery.

On the 20th, a video reviewing her plastic surgery was posted on Choi Jun-hee’s YouTube channel, “Junhee JUNEHEE.”

In the video, Choi Jun-hee shared her experience with double-eyelid surgery. Standing in front of the camera with a full face of makeup, she said, “This is what I look like a month and a half after double-eyelid surgery. I had it done with an incision, and it turned out really well and looks natural. Maybe I’m suited to plastic surgery. It settled into a shape I really like, much more than my previous double eyelids, and the swelling went down quickly,” expressing her satisfaction.

She continued, “The truth is, I also get plastic surgery whenever I want to open a market. My husband caught on. He’s a little conservative and said he thought I didn’t need any more plastic surgery, but I have to show you how well the swelling goes down.” She explained that she regularly gets plastic surgery and other procedures to personally demonstrate the effectiveness of the diet products she sells.

Choi Jun-hee added, “I get a little plastic surgery at a time to show the dramatic difference in the swelling. It’s not a major operation, after all.”

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Seong-min, a former baseball player. She married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior last May. The influencer is currently selling diet supplements and other products.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.