Nam Bo-ra reveals why she carried her 100-day-old son on her back all the way to Cheonan: “Memories with my fast-growing baby are precious”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared photos celebrating her son’s 100th day and gave fans a glimpse of her happy life as a mother.

On the 20th, Nam Bo-ra posted several photos commemorating her son’s 100th day on social media, along with the message, “Memories with my baby, who grows so fast day by day, are so, so precious.”

In the photos, Nam Bo-ra wears a bright hanbok combining yellow and orange, cradles her son, and smiles warmly. Her son also catches the eye with his adorable charm, dressed in a cute little hanbok.

Nam Bo-ra struck affectionate poses with her son in front of a traditional Korean first-birthday table, and made special memories with a family photo that also included their dog. A solo photo of her son lying against a blue background and looking at the camera was also shared, bringing smiles to those who saw it.

Nam Bo-ra said she had made the long trip from Seoul to Cheonan for the photoshoot. She said, “Cheonan was so far away that I agonized over whether to go, but then I thought, ‘Okay, let’s go!’ and headed to the studio with the baby and Meoteori hoisted onto my back,” adding, “It was so exhausting on the way there that I really wanted to give up.”

She added, “But when I see how well the photos turned out, I like them so much that I feel it was worth going,” expressing her satisfaction.

Even after the photoshoot, she continued to make the journey with her son’s comfort in mind. Nam Bo-ra said, “On the way back, we rested plenty at rest stops so the baby wouldn’t get tired, and by the time we got to Seoul, it was already evening,” adding, “That’s one more memory with my baby.” She then brought a smile with the witty aside, “(Only possible because he’s our first child).”

Nam Bo-ra also shared some of the studio’s signature shots, saying she was pleased with “the photos of the baby lying down, the pop colors, and the moon jar photos,” which she said were “so pretty.”

Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity husband who is the same age as her in May last year, and welcomed her first son this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.