Former idol Im Si-wan surprises with confession: “This is the first time in my life I’ve gone to the dermatologist this diligently”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Im Si-wan, formerly of the group ZE:A, revealed a surprising skincare habit.

In an episode released on the 20th, Im Si-wan and Seol In-a, the lead actors in the drama “My Guilty Man,” appeared on the YouTube channel TEO’s web variety show “Salon Drip 2” and chatted with Jang Do-yeon.

Im Si-wan revealed that he had taken exceptional care with his appearance to bring his character—a third-generation chaebol heir—to life. “I made an active effort to show off my good looks,” he said, adding, “This is the first time in my life I’ve gone to the dermatologist this diligently.”

Im Si-wan debuted in 2010 as a member of ZE:A and has worked as a singer and actor for many years, but it came as a surprising twist to learn that he had not usually been very proactive about skincare at the dermatologist.

He explained, “I’m usually really lazy about going to the dermatologist. I’m the type who has a hard time lying there for long.” He went on to say, “But this time, I went in and said, ‘Please make my skin glow.’ Since I didn’t know what I needed, the doctor took care of everything,” prompting laughter. Jang Do-yeon admired him, saying, “So that’s why you looked so beautiful.”

Im Si-wan’s efforts to improve his appearance didn’t stop at skincare. He revealed how he prepared for the role of a third-generation chaebol heir, saying, “I worked out and paid a lot of attention to my clothes, too. I wanted to look glamorous.”

Seol In-a, who appeared alongside him, was also impressed by Im Si-wan’s glamorous transformation. “I think one of the drama’s charms is Si-wan’s fashion. He can pull off anything,” she said, praising him further: “It seems like they sourced all the beautiful clothes in Korea for him.”

Im Si-wan particularly drew attention by saying that the number of outfits he wore in this production might be greater than the total number of outfits he had worn in all his previous projects combined.

He mentioned some of his best-known works one by one: “In ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life,’ I wore pretty much the same outfit throughout. It was the same in ‘The Attorney’ and ‘Strangers from Hell.’ And in ‘Squid Game,’ I wore that same outfit, didn’t I?” He added, “I’ve usually played poor, downtrodden characters. I think I wore more clothes in this production than in all those other projects combined.”

Im Si-wan expressed his satisfaction, saying, “It was definitely fun to wear as many stylish, beautiful clothes as I wanted.”

Meanwhile, after debuting with ZE:A in 2010, Im Si-wan established himself as an actor with roles in dramas such as “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” and “Strangers from Hell,” as well as films including “The Attorney” and “The Merciless.”

In “My Guilty Man,” in which he is currently appearing alongside Seol In-a, he plays a third-generation chaebol heir named as a suspect in a murder case, showcasing a new transformation.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.