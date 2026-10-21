“Didn’t know there’d be this much crying”... LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin captured breaking down in tears in front of a Van Gogh work

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin was captured breaking down in tears while viewing Van Gogh’s work at an art museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

On the 20th, Kim Chaewon posted a photo of Huh Yunjin on her social media with the caption, “Is she seriously crying?”

In the photo, Huh Yunjin is looking at the artwork while wearing audio guide headphones. The image showed her seemingly unable to contain her emotions as she shed tears, drawing attention.

Fans who saw the photo were amazed by Huh Yunjin’s rich emotional sensitivity, reacting, “Her sensitivity is incredible” and “She’s so pure and cute,” among other comments.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM is currently on its “PUREFLOW” world tour. Following its Amsterdam concert, the group is set to continue performing in major European cities, including Paris, Copenhagen and Berlin.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.