Heo Sung-tae, born in 1977, was a year younger than Kim Jong-kook... “I feel awkward talking about age”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The revelation that actor Heo Sung-tae was a year younger than Kim Jong-kook surprised the cast of Problem Child in House.

Heo Sung-tae and former professional Go player Lee Sedol appeared as guests on the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on the 20th.

Heo Sung-tae said that although he had no special connection with Lee Sedol, he decided to appear because he wanted to meet him in person.

When the cast asked Lee Sedol’s age, he answered that he was born in 1983, and Joo Woo-jae and Yang Se-chan added that they were born in 1986.

Heo Sung-tae then revealed that he was born in 1977. Kim Jong-kook remarked, “He’s a year younger than me,” prompting surprise.

Yang Se-chan asked the bashful Heo Sung-tae, “Why are you so embarrassed?” Heo replied, “I don’t know. Because we’re talking about age,” drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.