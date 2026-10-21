Lee Ki-chan sings “Cold” while visiting pharmacies; amid Pharmaceutical Affairs Act controversy, says legal advice found no violations

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Representatives for singer Lee Ki-chan said there were “no legal violations” amid controversy over whether his “pharmacy busking” performances at pharmacies across the country violated the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.

His agency, IPD Studio, said it had checked the matter on the 19th and had been receiving ongoing legal advice.

The agency said it had reviewed whether the performances violated the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act from the outset, given that they were being held at pharmacies.

Last month, Lee released a remake of his hit song “Cold.” Inspired by the song’s title, he then began visiting pharmacies across the country and continued performing there.

Concerns were raised that the performances could run afoul of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, which prohibits pharmacies from soliciting customers.

According to his agency, after inquiring with a public health center, it was told that no regulation explicitly prohibits the performances themselves, but that they must not engage in conduct intended to attract customers.

The agency explained, “We are not soliciting audiences or distributing medicines on-site,” and added, “We are also ensuring the filmed footage does not pose legal problems, including by blurring it.” This is the agency’s stated position.

Meanwhile, Lee Ki-chan was appointed an ambassador for Kangwon National University Hospital’s flu prevention campaign on the 12th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.