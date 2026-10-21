Pani Bottle says camper van trip fell through because of Oking’s ‘coin controversy’... ‘That guy whose name I can’t say’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Travel YouTuber Pani Bottle drew attention with remarks that brought to mind Oking, a YouTuber he had traveled with in the past. He said a trip he had planned fell through because of a coin-related incident.

On the 20th, Pani Bottle released a video of himself attending Burning Man, a large-scale festival held in the Nevada desert in the United States, with his travel companions Cho Maeryeok and Cham Mingyu.

Pani Bottle said that he had originally planned to take a camper van trip to Croatia rather than the United States.

In 2023, Pani Bottle had previously taken a camper van trip around Australia with Oking, Cho Maeryeok and singer Lim Cheol. At the time, the four’s chaotic travelogue drew considerable attention on YouTube. Pani Bottle explained that after the Australia trip, he tried to plan another one, but things went awry because of a particular incident everyone knows about and an issue involving one person.

“The camper van trip in Australia was so much fun that we wanted to go again, but while we were planning a trip to Croatia, it fell through because of that situation we all know about,” he said. “I heard he was doing well. So that’s how things turned out, and the three of us ended up getting together.”

In particular, his indirect reference to the person’s coin-related controversy has prompted speculation that he was referring to Oking, who had traveled with him in the past.

Oking was caught up in allegations of involvement in so-called “scam coins” after it became known in 2024 that he had been listed as a director of the digital asset company Winnerz. At first, Oking denied having financial ties to the coin business, but later acknowledged that he had invested and apologized for giving a false explanation.

As the controversy grew, he claimed that he too was a victim and filed a complaint against Winnerz officials on charges including fraud and coercion. However, police decided not to refer former Winnerz CEO Choi Seung-jeong to prosecutors over the allegation that he had pressured Oking to give a false explanation, citing insufficient evidence.

The investigation into fraud allegations surrounding Winnerz coin proceeded separately. According to a JTBC report last August, the case involving Winnerz coin remained unresolved for a long time even after it was referred to prosecutors. However, no court ruling has found that Oking himself committed a crime involving coin fraud.

The past relationship between Pani Bottle and Oking has also come back into focus.

In a 2023 video of their trip to Australia, Pani Bottle had actively stepped in to explain after Oking’s remarks were misunderstood as disparaging women, releasing the unedited original footage himself. At the time, he also said he hoped the misunderstanding would be cleared up, adding that Oking, who had traveled with him and helped film, was being unfairly criticized because of his video. Pani Bottle had previously stood by Oking and shown how close they were, so attention is now focused on his account that a trip plan fell through because of the coin-related incident.

Meanwhile, instead of the canceled trip to Croatia, Pani Bottle changed the destination to Burning Man in the United States, a festival he had wanted to visit for 10 years. Traveling by camper van with Cho Maeryeok and Cham Mingyu, he headed for the Nevada desert and experienced the festival’s distinctive culture amid fierce sandstorms and rapidly changing weather.

He said he was particularly impressed by the culture of participants sharing things and helping one another without expecting anything in return. At the end, they watched the festival’s iconic giant structure burn and shared their thoughts on change in life and new beginnings. He also said that although he spent at least 10 million won on the trip, he had a special experience that is not easy to come by.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.