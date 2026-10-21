After School’s Kahi Loses Trademark Dispute; Stage Name Not Recognized

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] Kahi, a former member of the group After School, lost a trademark dispute.

On April 23, the Patent Court ruled in favor of cosmetics company KAHI, which had sought to invalidate the trademark registration for “Kahi (KAHI),” a dietary supplement brand created by Kahi. Kahi’s side appealed the ruling but withdrew the appeal a week later. As a result, KAHI’s victory became final on May 20.

In May 2021, KAHI applied to register the “Kahi” trademark and received approval for registration in December 2023. The cosmetics company KAHI then filed a lawsuit seeking to have the registration invalidated, arguing that consumers could confuse the products’ origins because the English spelling was the same.

Kahi’s side countered that she had only continued using the name, having worked under the stage name “Kahi” since before KAHI was established.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in Kahi’s favor, saying the two products were neither similar nor economically related.

The Patent Court, however, reached a different conclusion.

The court found it reasonable to conclude that KAHI was already widely recognized by the public around December 2023, when Kahi’s trademark was registered. It noted that beginning in April 2020, KAHI had featured its products through product placements in 25 dramas, including “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” and that sales had exceeded 10 million units just over a year and a half after launch.

Kahi’s side also argued that cosmetics and dietary supplements were entirely different-looking products, but the court rejected that argument. It noted that cosmetics and dietary supplements with beauty benefits are both used directly on the body to maintain and improve health and for beauty purposes. It also said consumers could mistake the two products as coming from the same company, given the growing trend for companies such as Amorepacific and LG Household & Health Care to produce and sell both cosmetics and dietary supplements.

On the 14th, Kahi attended a K-pop dance workshop in Los Angeles, the United States.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.