BLACKPINK’s Lisa embroiled in dating rumors with ‘Thailand’s Cha Eun-woo’; spotted on a street date without masks

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Lisa of BLACKPINK has once again been swept up in dating rumors.

On the 20th, local media outlets including Daily News and Kapook reported that Lisa had been spotted with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat on Song Wat Road in Bangkok, Thailand, on the 19th. Photos of the two walking side by side circulated on social media. In the photos, Lisa is dressed casually in a cap, a T-shirt and jeans. Neither Lisa nor Blue Pongtiwat wore a mask or covered their face.

On the 15th, photos of Lisa and her family dining with Blue Pongtiwat at a restaurant in Bangkok were also released, drawing attention. They have also been spotted together in Hong Kong, Japan and elsewhere. In particular, a video showing the two walking arm in arm in London, England, spread in September.

Lisa has been repeatedly embroiled in dating rumors with Frédéric Arnault since 2023. He is the fourth son of Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the world’s second-richest person, as well as CEO of LVMH’s watch division. Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, rumors have persisted after they were repeatedly spotted spending time together affectionately in Paris, France; an airport lounge in LA, United States; Italy; and elsewhere.

However, rumors of a breakup surfaced after Arnault stopped appearing at Lisa’s birthday party and major events last June. Then, in August, dating rumors emerged linking her to Blue Pongtiwat, who is three years younger than her and is known as ‘Thailand’s Cha Eun-woo.’

Lisa will release her first solo EP, ‘Press Play,’ on the 23rd.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.