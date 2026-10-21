After advocating for cannabis legalization... ‘Show Me the Money’ alum, rapper in his 40s, indicted on drug charges

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A, a male rapper in his 40s, was taken into custody on drug charges.

The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office announced on the 20th that it had indicted A without detention on the 16th for allegedly violating the Narcotics Control Act (cannabis).

While investigating B, a man in his 30s who was indicted while in custody on suspicion of growing cannabis at home in July and manufacturing and selling cannabis gummies, the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office’s Joint Government Investigation Headquarters for Drug Crimes found indications that A had bought cannabis from B in November last year and from another dealer in August this year.

A is a rapper who appeared on Mnet’s Show Me The Money series. He had previously drawn controversy by repeatedly advocating for cannabis legalization in public.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.