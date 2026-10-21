Seo In-young Goes Hot Pink Down to Her Eyebrows, Makes a Bold Transformation with a “Strawberry-Cluster” Look: “Looks Like a Student Who’s Gone Off the Rails” (“Salon Drip 2”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seo In-young makes an appearance on “Salon Drip 2” in a bold style.

At the end of a YouTube video for “Salon Drip 2” on the 20th, the singer Seo In-young was previewed as a guest.

Seo In-young transformed her look with a “strawberry-cluster” hairstyle, dyeing even her eyebrows hot pink. Making her entrance in the bold style, she greeted Jang Do-yeon warmly as soon as she saw her, saying, “I’m a fan of yours, Ms. Jang Do-yeon. Nice to meet you. You’re pretty. It feels like seeing a celebrity.”

Seo In-young was born in 1984, while Jang Do-yeon was born in March 1985. Jang brought this up, saying, “But I’m friends with people born in ’85, too,” and Seo casually offered her a handshake, saying, “Then let’s be friends. Speak casually.”

Seo also peppered Jang Do-yeon with questions, asking, “I’m curious—do you not have a boyfriend? Is that just for the show?” and “What’s your ideal type?” “What do you usually do?” and “Come over if you’re bored. Where do you live?” The introverted Jang drew a boundary, making everyone laugh when she said, “This is just the right distance.” Jang especially got laughs when she remarked of Seo’s bold pink hair, “It feels like I’m counseling a student who’s gone off the rails.”

At the end of the video, Seo drew attention by flirting with Jang, pinning her against a wall and saying, “I like you, but do you dislike me? Come over to my house. I’m actually nice, you know. I’ll make you gimbap.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.