'Strongest Rookie of 2026' RD1 to Release 'Talk to Me' on the 22nd... Mysterious and Dreamy Visual Attack

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'Strongest Rookie of 2026' RD1 to Release 'Talk to Me' on the 22nd... Mysterious and Dreamy Visual Attack

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Group ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) begins follow-up activities.

On the 21st, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) released a cinema poster and cinema cuts for the follow-up song 'Talk to Me' on their official social media.

In the released Cinepa poster, the members exuded a dreamy yet mysterious atmosphere. The styling, featuring wet hair and watery textures, amplifies their sensual charm. The cinema cut captures ALD1 showcasing a natural look with an urban chic vibe against the backdrop of a city night. The stylish direction, reminiscent of a scene from a movie, and the members' facial expressions create a subtle sense of tension.

ALD1 demonstrated overwhelming power last January with their debut album 'Euphoria,' surpassing 1.44 million copies in first-week sales and ranking second in the history of K-pop group debut album first-week sales. Additionally, their mini-album 'Unbreakable: Boy Beast' also easily exceeded 1 million copies in first-week sales, setting a record of two consecutive million-sellers. As such, expectations for their follow-up activities are high.

"Talk to Me" is an indie alt-pop track that combines refreshing synth sounds with a sensual R&B groove. The cool, ocean-inspired sound combined with sweet vocals allows listeners to feel the deepened sensibility of the ALD1.

'Talk to Me' will be released on the 22nd at 6 p.m.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Jieun, Baek
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