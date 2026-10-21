Shim Jin-hwa’s story of generously giving her husband Kim Won-hyo a “100 million won check” after he paid off her family’s debt

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa shared the story of how she expressed her gratitude to her husband, Kim Won-hyo, by giving him a check for 100 million won.

A video featuring the couple, Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo, was released on the YouTube channel “Rolling Thunder” on the 20th.

Cho Hye-ryun said to the two, “From what I’ve heard, when Jin-hwa was going through a really hard time, Won-hyo helped her, and when Won-hyo was really struggling, Jin-hwa helped him. It seems there have been things like that.”

Kim Won-hyo then offered some practical advice to people who are about to get married. He said, “When people who aren’t married yet are trying to get married, don’t they spend so much time matching up and weighing each other’s conditions that they miss the chance to get married?” He added, “Of course, it would be nice to start out with plenty, but I think there’s also fun in building something together, even if things are a little difficult.”

Shim Jin-hwa shared an anecdote from when she decided to get married, making people laugh. She said, “I decided to marry Kim Won-hyo because he said, ‘I have 100 million won.’ At the time, my entire net worth was 12 million won, but when I asked Kim Won-hyo, it turned out he had 11 million won.”

She continued, “I was really, incredibly devastated. Of course, I wasn’t trying to get married because of the 100 million won, but back then, 100 million won was a dream amount for me. It was a huge sum in 2011.” She recalled, “In the end, the two of us got married with a combined 23 million won.”

After they got married, Kim Won-hyo hit the peak of his career, becoming hugely popular with his catchphrase “No~!” and filming as many as 30 commercials. His earnings supported three households—his family, her family, and their own—and he even paid off her family’s debt.

Later, Shim Jin-hwa also began working hard in home-shopping broadcasts and eventually succeeded in saving 100 million won in her bank account. Recalling that day, she said she had given her husband a special gift.

She said, “After working hard for several years, the day my bank account reached exactly 100 million won, I had a check for 100 million won made out that morning, grilled the beef brisket my husband likes, and woke him up.”

She continued, “I told him, ‘Honey, I’m this happy thanks to you. Being able to handle this kind of money is all thanks to you.’” She added, “After I gave my husband that 100 million won, my bank account was completely at zero.”

Kim Won-hyo, who received 100 million won from his wife, also shared how moved he was at the time. He said, “It was the first time I’d ever received such a large amount from someone all at once,” and added, “If her bank account was left with zero, doesn’t that mean she gave it all to me?” expressing his gratitude to his wife.

Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo married in 2011 and have remained together as a married couple ever since.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.