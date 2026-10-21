Young-ja of Season 28 opens up four months after divorcing Young-cheol: “I feel most at ease these days”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Young-ja of “I Am Solo” Season 28 opened up about her feelings after divorcing Young-cheol.

On the 20th, Young-ja posted a message about how she was feeling: “On my way to the store! I always walk these days, and whenever I pass this way, Central Park is so beautiful that I’m captivated by it! It’s autumn. I feel most at ease these days. Thinking positively about everything.”

Young-ja then shared an update as she prepares to open a clothing store. She has put a lot of effort into the project, even taking part in the DIY interior work. “We open next week, on the 26th,” she said, adding, “Please wait just a little longer, and I’ll make sure you have an enjoyable shopping experience,” raising anticipation. Young-ja, who runs an online shopping mall, has previously said she is preparing to expand her business offline. Her excitement and sense of relief are evident as she prepares to start anew after divorcing Young-cheol.

Meanwhile, Young-ja, who appeared on the divorced singles special in Season 28 of “I Am Solo,” held a wedding ceremony with Young-cheol after the show, but recently announced their divorce. Young-ja, who announced their split last August, six months after the wedding, said, “We had not registered our marriage, and since we each covered our own living and financial expenses while we were together, there are no assets or financial matters that need to be settled separately.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.