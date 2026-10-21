Choi Jun-hee: “My husband is a little conservative... He tries to talk me out of getting more plastic surgery, saying I don’t need it”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, shared an update one month after her double-eyelid surgery and expressed her satisfaction.

On the 20th, a video reviewing the first month after Choi Jun-hee’s double-eyelid surgery was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Jun-hee visited a clinic in Gangnam for a consultation about cosmetic procedures and underwent a procedure.

She later shared how she was doing one month after her double-eyelid surgery and spoke candidly about the changes to her eyes. “It was an incision procedure, but it turned out really well and looks natural,” Choi Jun-hee said. “I guess I’m kind of suited to cosmetic surgery.”

Choi Jun-hee has been open about her thoughts on cosmetic surgery and maintaining her appearance. Last year, she made headlines by revealing on her YouTube channel that she had undergone facial contouring procedures, surgery to alter the outer corners of her eyes, and lower canthoplasty.

Choi Jun-hee went on to explain, “As many people noticed, my double eyelids used to be uneven, but now they’ve settled into a shape I really like. The swelling also went down relatively quickly compared with other people’s incision procedures.”

She added, “The doctor did a great job with the surgery, and I was also extremely thorough with my aftercare,” expressing satisfaction with the results.

Choi Jun-hee was also candid about why she gets cosmetic surgery. She works as an influencer and sells products such as diet supplements. “To be honest, I think there is some truth to the idea that I get cosmetic procedures whenever I want to open a market,” she admitted.

She also shared her husband’s reaction. Choi Jun-hee said, “My husband noticed that I’d gotten cosmetic surgery again. He’s a little conservative, so he says, ‘I don’t think you need to get any more plastic surgery.’”

She explained that she also pays attention to her appearance because she has to introduce the products herself.

She said, “I have to show why the products I present have ranked No. 1 in moms’ online communities and postpartum care centers. Since I’m not pregnant right now, I get some cosmetic surgery to show the difference in swelling more dramatically. It’s not a major surgery.”

Finally, Choi Jun-hee shared her experience with people considering double-eyelid surgery.

She added, “For people like me whose eyes are uneven, or who had double-eyelid surgery some time ago but aren’t happy with the crease, an incision procedure might not be a bad choice. I was afraid of incision surgery too, but I’m completely satisfied. I wonder why I didn’t do it sooner.”

Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Jo Seong-min, a former baseball player. In May, she married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.