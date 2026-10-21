Shin Ji's gaunt frame and sunken cheeks spark rumors of health problems... "I've been struggling with a cold"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] As fans voiced concern over Koyote's Shin Ji looking extremely thin lately, she spoke out herself.

On the 20th, several photos were posted with the message, "I finished filming early in Paju and am heading to Mokpo for a performance."

The photos showed Shin Ji after she finished filming. Wearing a blouse that exposed her shoulders, Shin Ji drew attention with a much thinner appearance than before. She had lost so much weight that her cheeks looked hollow, prompting fans to worry about her health as well. Shin Ji previously said on her YouTube channel that her weight had dropped to 42 kg and that she would start strength training. Even so, fans continued to worry about her still-thin appearance, asking, "Are you unwell?" and saying, "You look so ill that it makes me feel bad."

In response, Shin Ji offered an explanation herself to reassure her fans. She said, "I've been having a bit of a hard time because I caught a cold. Other than the cold, I'm healthy."

Meanwhile, Koyote's Shin Ji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years her junior, last July.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.