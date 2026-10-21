Joo Jin-mo ♥ Min Hye-yeon: What’s going on?... Ominous remark: “Told to cut back amid a family issue”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Joo Jin-mo and his wife, doctor Min Hye-yeon, made a cryptic remark while introducing golf gear.

On the 20th, a video titled “Three holes-in-one? What on earth does Joo Jin-mo use?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Nodap Golf.”

Speaking about how he’s been, Joo Jin-mo said, “I’ve been taking good care of my wife, Min Hye-yeon, and enjoying rounds of golf on her days off. I’ve been living as a part-time golfer.”

The production team asked, “How many times a week do you go out?” Joo Jin-mo said, “As long as my wife lets me, I try to go as often as I can, but these days I go about once during the week.” Min Hye-yeon then asked, “How many times did you go out last week?” Joo Jin-mo cautiously replied, “When she occasionally gives me permission, twice on weekdays.” Min Hye-yeon made a pointed remark: “Basically, twice, and usually he went out three times or more, but lately there’s been a bit of an issue in our family, so I told him to cut back.”

Joo Jin-mo then showed off his golf bag. As he introduced his various gear, he said, “This putter is really old. I bought it just before I married my wife.” Surprised, Min Hye-yeon asked, “Did you buy the other putters after we got married? I need to take a little break,” then pressed him: “Didn’t you say you’d bought it beforehand?”

Flustered, Joo Jin-mo explained, “I had it even before I married you, but I was going to order it directly from the U.S. and didn’t know much English, so you helped me with this putter.” Min Hye-yeon said, “I’d see something for the first time and ask, ‘What’s this?’ and he’d say, ‘I’ve had it all along.’ Some of them had only recently become popular, but when I asked, he’d say he bought them 10 years ago. I don’t think they even existed 10 years ago.” Her complaint drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.