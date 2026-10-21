Choi Dong-seok makes cryptic remark ahead of ruling in 'affair lawsuit' involving Park Ji-yoon: "I had no capacity to care for my own heart"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality Choi Dong-seok shared an update on his changed daily life, showing how he had brightened up his home.

On the 21st, Choi Dong-seok left a cryptic post, saying, "I guess I went for a while without decorating the house because I didn't have the capacity to take care of my own heart."

While his children currently live with his ex-wife, Park Ji-yoon, Choi lives alone and has brightened up his once-bleak home with flowers and pretty glassware.

He added, "Now I should decorate beautifully and live looking only at good things. As my heart has become much more at ease, the atmosphere at home has changed too."

Choi previously married Park Ji-yoon, a fellow KBS announcer, in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter. The two began divorce proceedings in 2023, after 14 years of marriage, and are currently involved in related litigation. Park has parental rights and custody of both children.

Separately, a damages suit filed by Choi against A, an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, is also ongoing. The appeal in that case has concluded its hearings, and a ruling is scheduled for November 16 at Jeju District Court.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.