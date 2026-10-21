Choi Dong-seok makes cryptic remark ahead of ruling in 'affair lawsuit' involving Park Ji-yoon: "I had no capacity to care for my own heart"

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Choi Dong-seok makes cryptic remark ahead of ruling in 'affair lawsuit' involving Park Ji-yoon: "I had no capacity to care for my own heart"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality Choi Dong-seok shared an update on his changed daily life, showing how he had brightened up his home.

On the 21st, Choi Dong-seok left a cryptic post, saying, "I guess I went for a while without decorating the house because I didn't have the capacity to take care of my own heart."

While his children currently live with his ex-wife, Park Ji-yoon, Choi lives alone and has brightened up his once-bleak home with flowers and pretty glassware.

He added, "Now I should decorate beautifully and live looking only at good things. As my heart has become much more at ease, the atmosphere at home has changed too."

Choi Dong-seok makes cryptic remark ahead of ruling in 'affair lawsuit' involving Park Ji-yoon: "I had no capacity to care for my own heart"

Choi previously married Park Ji-yoon, a fellow KBS announcer, in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter. The two began divorce proceedings in 2023, after 14 years of marriage, and are currently involved in related litigation. Park has parental rights and custody of both children.

Separately, a damages suit filed by Choi against A, an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, is also ongoing. The appeal in that case has concluded its hearings, and a ruling is scheduled for November 16 at Jeju District Court.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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SuHyun, Kim
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