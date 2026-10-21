Kim Young-hee: “I suspected my husband, who is 10 years younger, of cheating and said I wanted a divorce—I nearly got into serious trouble” (“Malja Show”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Young-hee of “Malja Show” shared an anecdote about once deciding to divorce her husband.

Divorce attorney Yang Na-rae appeared on KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 21st.

Attorney Yang Na-rae talked about circumstances that could raise suspicions of a spouse’s infidelity. Kim Young-hee then made a bombshell confession: “I once decided to get a divorce during the week of my birthday.”

Kim Young-hee said, “My husband always takes his phone in with him, and husbands take a long time coming out of the bathroom because they play games in there too...” She continued, “My husband coaches baseball at a high school. He has a lot of weekends off, but out of the blue, he’d tell me the day before that he had a Saturday class. He’d suddenly say he had to train the kids. I need to know in advance so I can figure out who’s going to look after the baby. After he’d said that a few times, I got angry.”

Kim Young-hee said, “So I said, ‘I should get a divorce. You’ve got another woman.’ I got angry and said, ‘You must have it too good,’ but it turned out my husband’s salary was limited, you know. He wanted to order me a cake for my birthday and take me out to eat somewhere, but he didn’t have the money, so he taught after-school classes. So I nearly ended up being the one who got divorced. I should have held back. It turned out to be such a heartwarming story. I nearly got into serious trouble.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.