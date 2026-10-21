After cancer surgery, Kim Jung-nan cuts out flour as her face looks “noticeably gaunt”... “It could have been serious”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-nan opened up about the difficult six months she spent battling illness after thyroid cancer surgery, following concerns that her face looked gaunt.

A video of Kim Jung-nan touring Jeonju Hanok Village with master hanji craftswoman Kim Hye-mi-ja was released on the 19th on Kim’s YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Jung-nan sampled street foods such as 10-won bread and hotteok, and enjoyed the atmosphere of Jeonju Hanok Village while wearing a hanbok.

Kim Hye-mi-ja, who had known Kim Jung-nan for a long time, expressed concern when she saw that Kim’s face looked even thinner, saying, “Your face looks even thinner.”

Kim Jung-nan replied, “Maybe it’s because I’ve lost a little weight,” and revealed, “I had surgery for thyroid cancer.”

She continued, “It was hard, but after six months had passed, I started to feel a little better. Until the six-month mark, it was very difficult,” she said. Kim Hye-mi-ja expressed concern for Kim Jung-nan, who had endured such a difficult time, saying, “It could have been serious.”

Born in 1971, Kim Jung-nan had previously revealed that she had battled thyroid cancer on the MBC variety show “Radio Star,” which aired on the 30th of last month. At the time, she said, “Fortunately, it was caught early, and I had the surgery successfully,” easing her fans’ concerns.

Her eating habits also changed after her cancer battle. On her YouTube channel recently, Kim Jung-nan said, “I’m detoxing these days. It’s been nearly a month since I stopped eating flour. I haven’t eaten bread or noodles either.”

Kim Jung-nan, who also gave up ramen, which she used to enjoy, changed her diet by stir-frying cabbage, which she rarely ate before. She also showed that she was paying attention to her health, mixing barley and lupini beans into her rice instead of eating white rice.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.