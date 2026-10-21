“Lee Jong-hyuk’s son” Lee Jun-su: “Five relationships, dumped after a week” (“My Kid’s Dating Life 3”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Jun-su will reveal his dating history on “My Kid’s Dating Life 3.”

The team behind tvN STORY’s “My Kid’s Dating Life 3” released a video of a pre-show interview with father and son Lee Jong-hyuk and Lee Jun-su on the 21st.

Lee Jong-hyuk and Lee Jun-su met with the production staff two weeks before the group stay. Asked how he felt about now watching Jun-su’s dating life after seeing his eldest son, Lee Tak-soo, date, Lee Jong-hyuk said, “I wasn’t worried about Tak-soo, but I’m a little worried about this one. You never know where he’ll go. I can predict Tak-soo, but this one’s like a rugby ball.” Jun-su joked, “If I’m predictable, it’s no fun. You have to live like a rugby ball.” Lee Jong-hyuk said, “Jun-su’s grown up now, so honestly, I don’t know about his dating life either. I want to see it, and I’m curious.”

When Jun-su said he wanted to date, Lee Jong-hyuk asked, “Isn’t school important?” Jun-su replied, “Dating is more important.” Lee Jong-hyuk quipped, “Then go join the military,” drawing laughs.

Asked, “How many times have you dated?” Jun-su said, “Dating in elementary school doesn’t count, does it? We did agree to date, so I guess it was dating. I was popular in elementary school.” He said he had dated five people, including in elementary school.

His shortest relationship lasted a week. Hearing this, Lee Jong-hyuk said, “You broke up after a week? That was just a talking stage.” But Jun-su said, “I did ask them to date me. I made such a fool of myself when I confessed. I sent a heart emoji in a message and then asked them out. It’s so embarrassing.”

Lee Jong-hyuk asked, “Were you dumped?” Jun-su replied, “I got dumped. That person transferred schools. We started dating a week before they transferred.”

Jun-su said he hadn’t dated since becoming a college student, adding, “I’ve only had talking stages; I’ve never been in a relationship. I don’t think dating works out for me.” But Jun-su, who said he had had many unrequited crushes, called himself “an expert at unrequited love.” Lee Jong-hyuk lamented, “My heart hurts so much, I can’t help but drink,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, “My Kid’s Dating Life 3,” featuring father and son Lee Jong-hyuk and Lee Jun-su, will premiere on November 11.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.