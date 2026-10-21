Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook’s 14-month-old daughter charms Han Go-eun, who even gives her pocket money

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Nael, Park Se-young’s daughter, shows off her cuteness on the set of a drama on The Return of Superman.

Episode 640 of KBS2’s The Return of Superman, airing today (the 21st), is titled “I Already Miss You in My Arms” and features MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral. The show’s new family, actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook and their 14-month-old daughter Nael, make their first appearance. Nael’s surprise visit to her mother’s workplace draws attention.

Back on a drama set after a long break, Park Se-young passionately shows off her acting side. During breaks in filming, she recharges by looking at photos of Nael. “I feel better when I look at Nael during breaks,” she says, revealing her side as a working mom.

Meanwhile, the most dependable cheer squad in the world makes a surprise appearance on set to support Park Se-young. Her husband, Kwak Jung-wook, has come by as a surprise with their 14-month-old daughter Nael to cheer on his wife. Caught off guard by Nael and Kwak Jung-wook’s unexpected arrival, Park Se-young opens her eyes wide and exclaims, “How did Nael get here?” unable to hide her surprise.

Nael also wins the hearts of her mother’s fellow actors with her lovable charm, receiving all their attention. After meeting actors including Han Go-eun, Im Ji-eun and Seo Do-young, Nael makes their hearts flutter with her adorable winks and kisses. Han Go-eun, in particular, reportedly couldn’t take her eyes off Nael’s charming little face, saying, “She’s so cute,” and even gave her pocket money to show her affection.

Viewers can see Nael charming the drama set with her lovable appeal when The Return of Superman airs.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.