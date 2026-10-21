After 19 Years in Obscurity, Eum Moon-seok Earns Bong Joon-ho’s Praise and Announces January Wedding—A Life Transformed at 45

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Eum Moon-seok, after overcoming years of obscurity and winning the public’s affection, has announced that he will marry in January 2027, marking a fresh start in his life.

On the 21st, Eum Moon-seok’s agency, Ghost Studio, announced, “Eum Moon-seok will marry at a location in Seoul in January next year.”

As Eum Moon-seok shared news of his wedding, interest in his future bride has also grown. Some have said that she is a model, but his agency took a cautious stance, saying, “That has not yet been confirmed.”

Born in 1982, Eum Moon-seok entered the entertainment industry as a singer before expanding into acting. He made his debut as a singer in 2005, formed the group Monsters in 2012 and performed with them, and began pursuing acting in earnest in 2017.

After years in obscurity, he made a strong impression in 2019 as Jang Ryong, a character with a distinctive personality, in the SBS drama The Fiery Priest.

Eum Moon-seok made his mark on viewers with his distinctive way of speaking and slyly playful acting. This year, he stood out as Yang Bae, a key figure in the events, in director Na Hong-jin’s film Hope. Director Bong Joon-ho is also said to have praised his memorable performance, saying, “He seems more alien than an actual alien.”

It took a long period of perseverance before he basked in the spotlight. During his years in obscurity, Eum Moon-seok also went through financially difficult times.

On tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired in August, Eum Moon-seok spoke about his 19 years in obscurity: “I bought a mattress and lay down, and I started to cry. Then I thought, ‘Is it okay for me to be this comfortable? Moon-seok, it’s time to live your life. Sleep when you want to sleep, get up when you want to get up, eat when you want to eat, and live taking care of the basics yourself.’” He broke down in tears as he recalled what he had thought at the time.

Having endured the hardships of his years in obscurity and established himself as an actor, Eum Moon-seok is set to begin a new chapter in his life when he marries next January.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.