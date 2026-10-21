Women's Basketball Gold Medalist Kang Yi-seul Said to Resemble Kim Hye-soo—Her Beauty Even Caught the Attention of Chinese Media

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kang Yi-seul, captain of South Korea’s women’s national basketball team, which won its first Asian Games gold medal in 12 years at the 2026 Asian Games, will appear on MBC’s Radio Star. She’ll reveal that she has signed with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and plans to head to the U.S. in April 2027, as well as show off the beauty that caught the attention of Chinese media and take to the stage for a surprise dance performance, showcasing her many charms.

MBC’s Radio Star, airing today (the 21st) and planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye, will feature a “Made in Korea” special with Kim Young-beom, Choi Jun-yong, Kang Yi-seul, Biwesa Daniel Gasama and Namadi Joel Jin. The five medalists who brought glory to South Korea at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will gather to share a range of stories, from how they won their medals to the athletes’ special everyday lives.

Kang Yi-seul will recall the moving moment when South Korea’s women’s basketball team reached the top of the Asian Games podium for the first time in 12 years. She will draw attention to China’s Zhang Ziyu, a player who attracted intense interest during the gold-medal run. Zhang’s imposing height of 226 centimeters had been a particular talking point among the Korean players even before the game.

Kang Yi-seul will say that during the Asian Games she also talked about Zhang Ziyu with her close friend and fellow national team player Choi Jun-yong, who plays men’s basketball. Zhang’s physical presence was so overwhelming that even Choi, after watching footage of her, said he thought he would have a hard time guarding her.

Zhang Ziyu’s impact on the court was enormous. Kang Yi-seul will explain that when Korean players tried to stop Zhang as she moved close to the basket, some were sent bouncing off her stomach and fell to the floor. She’ll say the unexpected scene, caused by the difference in their size, made her burst out laughing before she knew it, bringing laughter to the studio.

But Kang Yi-seul and her teammates didn’t back down in the face of the huge obstacle. She will candidly admit that it was virtually impossible to physically stop Zhang Ziyu completely. So the Korean team countered with the strategy, “Let them score two, and we’ll score three.” The team’s special approach—relying on its own strengths rather than trying to stop the opponent’s height head-on—will be revealed.

Kang Yi-seul will also share the thrilling moments from the final against Japan. Although South Korea entered the final after recently failing to beat Japan, the team stayed focused until the very end. The moving scene will be shown again as the women’s team claimed its first gold medal in 12 years after a dramatic game, with captain Kang Yi-seul delivering a standout performance in the second half.

Kang Yi-seul will also discuss her new challenge on the world stage. She’ll reveal that she was once invited to take part in a WNBA training camp in the United States but failed to make the final roster. Though she came to understand just how high the bar was, that experience didn’t make her give up on her dream.

Kang Yi-seul will draw everyone’s attention by revealing that she signed with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this year. She says she is preparing to take on the U.S. stage again and plans to leave for the United States in April 2027. Her new goal of continuing to pursue a place in the world’s top women’s basketball league after winning Asian Games gold raises anticipation.

Kang Yi-seul will also talk about how her looks became a topic of discussion in Chinese media after the Asian Games. Chinese outlets introduced Kang as a beautiful basketball player with short hair and her teammate Park So-hee as a beautiful basketball player with long hair, drawing attention to both players.

Kang Yi-seul will say it was especially nice to be introduced alongside the younger Park So-hee as a beautiful basketball player, prompting laughter.

The conversation will also turn to actress Kim Hye-soo, who is often said to resemble Kang. As the MCs remark on her resemblance to Kim Hye-soo’s bold, refreshing image, Kang Yi-seul will show off her characteristically easygoing charm. She’ll also reveal that she is often told she resembles Kim Jae-kyung, formerly of Rainbow, drawing interest.

Kang Yi-seul will also say she is determined to use this appearance on Radio Star as an opportunity to promote women’s basketball. She says she had hoped to appear on a terrestrial TV variety show after winning gold and expresses her wish for women’s basketball to receive plenty of attention, just as women’s volleyball did through the show “Coach Kim Yeon-koung”. She’ll enthusiastically showcase the excitement unique to women’s basketball, created by fierce physical play and a fast pace, demonstrating her exceptional passion for promoting the sport.

In particular, Kang Yi-seul has prepared special skills and even a dance performance to boost the popularity of women’s basketball. Having previously tried a range of performances, including cheerleading and percussion routines at basketball award ceremonies and All-Star games, she is now set to present a dance medley that includes the “BAD” challenge by rising girl group RESCENE and San of Ateez, building anticipation.

The MCs will respond enthusiastically to her unexpected talent and stage presence, while her playful back-and-forth with her longtime close friend Choi Jun-yong will add to the laughter in the studio.

From the behind-the-scenes story of Kang Yi-seul and her team bringing down the Great Wall on their way to South Korea’s first Asian Games women’s basketball gold in 12 years, to her contract with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, the beauty that caught the attention of Chinese media and the surprise dance performance she prepared to promote women’s basketball, viewers can see it all on Radio Star, airing today (the 21st), Wednesday, at 10:30 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.