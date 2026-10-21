Danielle and four NewJeans members rumored to reunite... surprise amid 33 billion won legal battle with ADOR

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Danielle, who was expelled from the group, reunited with four members of NewJeans.

On the 20th, Danielle posted a video on her personal channel titled “Sisters in Melbourne.” In the video, Danielle spent a relaxing time in Melbourne, Australia, enjoying desserts and drinks with her older sister, Olivia Marsh.

Signs believed to be connected to NewJeans members were spotted throughout the video, drawing attention. Danielle visited Hani’s family home in Melbourne, where Hani’s dog warmly greeted her. A video filmed by the beach also showed the backs of two women alongside Danielle, and fans suggested that the clothes they were wearing were the casual outfits Hani and Hyein usually wore. In addition, as Danielle said “Bye” while parting ways with acquaintances after a meal, the back of someone believed to be Minji was spotted, and audio believed to be Hyein’s voice was also captured.

In particular, Danielle visited the Great Ocean Road and put up a “Bunnies Camp” sticker, official NewJeans merchandise, saying, “It’s become a special place for us.” Her expression of her enduring feelings for NewJeans lent weight to the reunion rumors.

Danielle has been expelled from NewJeans and is currently embroiled in a legal battle with ADOR involving 33 billion won.

In 2021, NewJeans declared that its exclusive contract with ADOR had been terminated and pursued independent activities. However, the court ruled in ADOR’s favor in the suit it filed against the members seeking confirmation of the validity of their exclusive contracts. Hyein, Haerin, Hani and Minji subsequently returned to ADOR.

However, in December last year, ADOR named Danielle as the cause of the current situation and notified her that it was terminating her contract. It also filed a damages suit against Danielle, one of her family members, and Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.