'Transit Love 4' star Kwak Min-kyung turns out to be truly privileged: “My parents supported me generously”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Kwak Min-kyung, who came to public attention through TVING’s dating reality show ‘Transit Love 4,’ candidly addressed the so-called “silver spoon” rumors surrounding her.

On the 20th, a video titled ‘From stories about cutting people off to silver-spoon rumors... I tried reading your guesses’ was posted on Kwak Min-kyung’s YouTube channel.

That day, Kwak Min-kyung took time to respond to the various speculations about her. In particular, one guess drew attention: “She seems like she must be a princess from a very, very rich family.”

Kwak Min-kyung initially replied to the guess, “That’s right,” drawing laughs. But she soon revealed she was joking, adding, “That’s what I should say to make it funny, right?”

She explained, “I think you might expect me to say things like, ‘I really am a silver spoon, and I’m a princess too,’ or ‘I’ve lived in a castle since I was little,’ but I’m not from an extremely wealthy family.”

While drawing a line at the suggestion that she was a “chaebol-level silver spoon,” she acknowledged receiving financial support from her parents.

“I do think I received generous support for the things I needed or had to do,” Kwak Min-kyung said, adding, “I think you can consider me a case where my parents provided a great deal of support.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.