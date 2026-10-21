TWICE’s Ji-hyo goes independent after 21 years with JYP, establishes Emeet House: “This isn’t a farewell to the group” (Full statement)

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] TWICE member Ji-hyo is leaving JYP Entertainment (hereafter JYP), where she has spent more than 20 years.

Ji-hyo’s exclusive contract with JYP has ended, and she has established Emeet House, her own one-person agency.

On the 21st, she posted a handwritten letter on her account and shared the news directly with fans.

Ji-hyo said, “My 21-year journey with JYP has come to an end. From my childhood through my teens and into adulthood, I spent most of my life at JYP. There were good days and not-so-good days, but one thing is clear: all of that time made me who I am today. I’m sincerely grateful to everyone at JYP who stayed by my side for so long and helped me grow. I will remember for a long time the time and care we shared.”

She continued, “For me, independence is less a conclusion to the time behind me than a choice about how to live the time ahead. As a first step, I established a new company, Emeet House. Like ‘Emeet,’ which means ‘to emit,’ I hope to freely bring out even the potential in myself that I have yet to discover here. As I leave a familiar environment and continue working in a new way, I will approach all my choices and activities with even greater care and responsibility.”

Ji-hyo also expressed her affection for TWICE. She said, “This choice does not mean parting ways with the team I’ve been with for so long. TWICE is an invaluable part of my life. I look forward to spending as much time together in the future as we have in the past. I want to keep standing on the same stage with the members and continue for a long time the moments we create together.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the fans who have watched and supported her changes and growth over the 11 years since TWICE’s debut.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.