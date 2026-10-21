Kim Ho-joong undergoes ankle surgery two months after release from prison: “Left ankle surgery coming soon, too”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Ho-joong, known as “Tvarotti,” underwent ankle surgery just two months after his release from prison.

Kim Ho-joong’s representatives said on the 21st, “He had surgery on his right ankle at a hospital in August and is recovering.”

In May 2024, Kim Ho-joong was detained and indicted on suspicion of driving his car under the influence of alcohol in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, crossing the center line, colliding with an oncoming taxi, and fleeing the scene. He was also accused of pressuring his manager to turn himself in and of switching drivers.

Kim Ho-joong served a prison sentence of two years and six months after being convicted of offenses including causing injury through dangerous driving and causing injury in a hit-and-run under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes. However, his serious remorse for his wrongdoing and diligent conduct while serving his sentence were recognized, and he passed a parole review and was released on June 30, about five months before his scheduled release at the end of his sentence.

The condition of Kim Ho-joong’s ankle ligaments had worsened even before his detention, and he needed treatment. But while incarcerated, he missed the opportunity to receive medical care and ultimately underwent surgery after a thorough examination. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation, but is also expected to have surgery on his left ankle soon.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.