“Should We Atone for Our Ancestors’ Pro-Japanese Sins?” Lee Hye-sung Poses the Question Amid Controversy Over Ha Young’s Great-Grandfather

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Lee Hye-sung indirectly alluded to the controversy over actor Ha Young’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities, raising a question about descendants’ responsibility for their ancestors’ wrongdoing.

On the 20th, Lee Hye-sung released a video on her YouTube channel introducing Michael Sandel’s book Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do? The video was titled “Is the Society We Live in Now Just? | Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?”

In the video, Lee referred to a recent controversy that erupted after a public figure’s great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities during Japanese colonial rule came to light. Although she did not name anyone directly, the content drew attention for evoking the controversy surrounding Ha Young’s great-grandfather.

“There was controversy recently after the pro-Japanese activities carried out by a public figure’s great-grandfather during Japanese colonial rule came to light,” Lee said. “Some people expressed anger, while others took a more cautious stance.”

She went on to discuss issues related to the past, including property owned by perpetrators and their descendants, as well as apologies and compensation between perpetrator and victim nations. “There is no room for disagreement about the clear wrongdoing of historical perpetrators, but should we atone on behalf of our ancestors for their sins?” she asked.

She added, “Should a nation apologize for historical wrongs of the past? If so, where does the moral and philosophical basis for doing so come from?” She also asked, “Are wealth, honor and social status in our society today being distributed fairly to those who deserve them?”

Lee explained that these questions ultimately come down to “What is justice?” and “What kind of society is a just society?” She said that these concerns had kept resurfacing lately, prompting her to pick up the book again, and that she would explore various perspectives on justice.

In particular, the latter part of the video continued the discussion of ancestors’ wrongdoing and descendants’ responsibility in more specific terms. Lee noted that wealth accumulated through pro-Japanese activities remains controversial, explaining that if wealth was acquired unjustly, measures are needed to rectify that.

Introducing libertarian philosopher Robert Nozick’s theory of property rights, she said, “Robert Nozick’s argument is that if wealth was acquired unjustly by seizing slaves or colonies, or by taking Indigenous people’s land and property, the injustice should be rectified through measures such as taxation or compensation.”

She also discussed how responsibility for historical wrongs should be shared. Along with examples of Germany’s apologies and reparations for the Holocaust, she mentioned Japan’s apologies for its past and the U.S. debate over reparations for slavery, raising the question of how nations and societies should confront past wrongs.

In the course of this discussion, Lee raised the question, “Why should we be responsible for the wrongs committed by previous generations—for things that happened before I was even born?” and introduced the views of philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre.

She explained the perspective that sees human beings as “narrative beings,” saying that individuals do not exist alone, cut off from the past, but form their identities within the context of history, culture and community.

She continued, “We cannot selectively inherit a historical consciousness by taking only the proud, good parts of our history and giving back the unpleasant parts,” adding, “Whether we like it or not, we are born carrying everything our ancestors did in the past.”

She explained that “we must all understand the environment around us as people with a particular social identity.”

Meanwhile, Ha Young recently spoke on a variety show about her family having produced doctors for four generations. Her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho’s activities during Japanese colonial rule subsequently came to light, embroiling her in a pro-Japanese controversy. Her agency initially denied the allegations, but later reversed its position and apologized. Ha Young also issued an apology herself, saying she regretted her ignorance of history and her thoughtless remarks.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.