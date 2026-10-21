Woo Seo-yoon, ‘Woo Ji-won’s daughter,’ reveals new look after dental work: “The most satisfying choice”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Woo Seo-yoon, daughter of former basketball player Woo Ji-won and the Jin winner at Miss Korea 2026, shared her changed appearance and satisfaction after a dental procedure.

On the 20th, Woo Seo-yoon posted a short video on her social media, saying, “A lot of people have been asking me about my teeth lately, so I’m sharing this.”

Woo Seo-yoon spoke candidly about how her teeth changed after the procedure. “Before, I was self-conscious about my teeth when I smiled, but now I can smile confidently anywhere,” she said. “I also liked that they could preserve as much of my natural teeth as possible and selectively improve only the parts that needed it. Most of all, I’m really happy with how natural the result looks.”

She went on to explain, “My teeth used to bother me a little every time I smiled. I used to cover my mouth when I smiled or try to smile so my teeth wouldn’t show as much.”

She added, “After improving the shape of my teeth this time, I became much more confident about smiling,” calling it “one of the procedures I’ve been most satisfied with so far.”

Woo Seo-yoon said that preserving as much of her natural teeth as possible while improving only the parts that needed it was one reason she was satisfied. “Most of all, I liked how natural the result looked and how well it blended in, as if they were my own teeth,” she said.

The video also showed Woo Seo-yoon smiling brightly. Her neat, bright teeth caught viewers’ attention, drawing interest to her account of the procedure.

Meanwhile, Woo Seo-yoon was named Jin, the highest honor, at the 70th Miss Korea Pageant, held last August. Born in 2003, she is majoring in fine arts at Tufts University in the United States.

Woo Seo-yoon, who inherited the impressive physical attributes of her 191-cm-tall father, Woo Ji-won, also drew attention for her height and slender figure. A video of her appearing with her father on a family variety show in the past resurfaced after she was named Miss Korea, prompting rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.