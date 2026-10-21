Lee Min-jung weighs in on debate over who originated “Yar”: “I got 400 DMs; I’m sorry to my friends”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Min-jung shared her thoughts on the claim that she originated the expression “Yar.”

A Shorts video titled “The Taste of the Original ‘Yar’ (?)” was posted on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel on the 21st.

The production team mentioned the behind-the-scenes video known as the origin of the catchphrase “Yar,” saying, “The mention of Yar in Boys Over Flowers became a hot topic.”

Lee Min-jung said, “I got 400 DMs,” adding, “I’m sorry to my friends who used it with me if I call myself the originator of a phrase we all used 20 years ago and that people are suddenly using now.” The production team asked, “Did it mean the same thing then as it does now?” Lee Min-jung replied, “Yes. It has various meanings,” and introduced different versions of “Yar.”

The MZ-generation slang term “Yar,” used with a meaning similar to “This is fun,” made headlines after it emerged that the expression had also been used around 20 years ago. In particular, a behind-the-scenes video from KBS2’s Boys Over Flowers showed Lee Min-jung saying to Park Ji-bin, “You know ‘Yar,’ right?” The clip became a hot topic in 2009, prompting claims that Lee Min-jung originated “Yar.”

However, actor Bong Tae-gyu claimed that he was the originator, saying he had ad-libbed the expression “Yar” while filming the 2003 movie A Good Lawyer’s Wife. It also came to light that Jeong Hyeong-don shouted “Yar” while singing a children’s song on MBC’s Infinite Challenge, prompting online curiosity about who originated “Yar.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.