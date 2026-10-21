Robber who attacked Nana and her mother appeals despite guilty verdict... “Serious concerns about retaliation and reoffending”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Representatives for actress Nana, formerly of the group After School, expressed strong regret over the appeal and false claims made by the robber who broke into her home and harmed Nana and her mother.

Nana’s agency, Sublime, said in an official statement on the 21st, “Our artist Nana and her mother suffered serious harm last November at the hands of a robber who broke in carrying a weapon.”

The agency said that now, a year after the incident, investigations by law enforcement authorities had established the facts of the crime, and that the court of first instance had also found the defendant guilty of robbery causing bodily injury.

However, the agency said, the defendant had neither shown sincere remorse nor apologized to the victims, and kept repeating the claim that “I did not enter carrying a weapon.” The defendant also appealed, arguing that the sentence handed down at the first trial was excessive.

The agency went on to say, “The defendant has been sending letters to numerous broadcasters and media outlets claiming to have been wronged, and continues to make false and fabricated claims. By making claims that contradict the facts, the defendant is not only causing confusion among broadcasters and media outlets but also continuously inflicting secondary harm on the victims.”

The agency further said the defendant had filed a counter-complaint against Nana, accusing her of attempted murder and robbery causing bodily injury. Nana, in turn, filed a complaint against the defendant for false accusation, and investigators pursued the case through witness interviews and forensic analysis of mobile phones, among other steps.

As a result, according to the agency, the defendant was charged with false accusation and is now awaiting trial.

The agency also said that, during the trial proceedings, it emerged that the defendant had committed numerous crimes besides the one in this case. The prosecutor handling the case was reported to have said of the defendant, “In more than 20 years, I have encountered tens of thousands of criminals, but it is rare to see someone who has committed such a wide variety of crimes as the defendant.”

The agency stressed that, from the time of the incident to the present, both the victims and the agency have been seriously concerned about the possibility of retaliation or reoffending by the defendant.

Finally, the agency said, “We hope that the artist and her family, who suffered serious harm in this incident, will no longer have to endure false claims and secondary victimization,” adding, “We will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist’s safety and physical and mental well-being.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.