“I Don’t Want to Die”: Shim Young-soon Was Given a Terminal Prognosis for Pancreatic Cancer at 70, Then Miraculously Cured in Just One Year

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Culinary researcher Shim Young-soon shared the story of how she was given a terminal prognosis for pancreatic cancer at 70 and miraculously recovered within a year.

Recently, a video featuring Shim Young-soon’s story was released on the official YouTube channel of tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block. She will appear on the program airing on the 22nd.

In the video, host Yoo Jae-suk introduced Shim Young-soon’s impressive career, which made her well known as a cooking instructor to members of wealthy conglomerate families.

But even she, after working as a culinary researcher for many years, faced a crisis that shook her life: the terminal prognosis she received for pancreatic cancer at age 70.

She said that even in the face of the unexpected diagnosis, she reacted calmly. “I thought, ‘I’m grateful,’ because I had a cancer that would kill me so soon,” she said, astonishing viewers.

Her second daughter, who watched over her mother, took on her care, determined to save her herself. Shim Young-soon said her daughter cooked for her and cared for her devotedly.

With her family’s dedication, Shim Young-soon continued treatment and, remarkably, was cured of pancreatic cancer within a year. She had tried to accept death calmly, but said that after recovering, she instead felt a strong desire to live.

Shim Young-soon confessed that she found herself thinking, “Oh, I don’t want to die.” Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing at her characteristically honest and cheerful wit.

Shim Young-soon then expressed her affection for the family who had cared for her so devotedly, saying, “Let a woman who’s loved as much as I am come forward!”—bringing both laughter and emotion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.