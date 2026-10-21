'Exchange 2' stars Nam Hee-doo and Lee Na-yeon face growing breakup rumors as couple rings and lovestagram posts disappear

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Breakup rumors have surfaced about Nam Hee-doo and Lee Na-yeon of 'Exchange 2.'

Recently, more fans have been asking on Lee Na-yeon and Nam Hee-doo’s social media accounts whether the two have broken up. That’s because they have been gradually erasing traces of each other from social media. In particular, the couple ring Lee Na-yeon usually wore has not appeared in her videos since last month, and the fact that their last couple YouTube video was posted in August has also fueled the breakup rumors.

This prompted speculation that the two had naturally grown apart as Nam Hee-doo, a national ice hockey team defenseman, entered the North American professional hockey scene.

However, some say it is too early to conclude that they have broken up, as videos featuring Nam Hee-doo are still on Lee Na-yeon’s YouTube channel, and the two previously said that they had broken up and reunited several times while appearing on 'Exchange 2.' Netizens have been trying to determine whether the rumors are true, leaving comments on their social media accounts such as “Did you break up?” and “If you’ve split, please tell us.” But the two have not yet made any statement about the breakup rumors.

Meanwhile, Lee Na-yeon joined JTBC in 2021 as a golf announcer. Nam Hee-doo is an ice hockey player, and the two reunited after appearing on TVING’s 'Exchange 2' in 2022.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.